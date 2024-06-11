Health Minister: Kurdistan completely adheres to WHO's International Health Regulations

2024-06-11 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Minister of Health Saman Barzanji announced Kurdistan's "strict adherence" to international health regulations and effective coordination with WHO during disease outbreaks.

Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, WHO's representative in Iraq, He emphasized that cooperation with the WHO will continue, particularly after the significant efforts and collaboration to combat various epidemics, especially during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will always align with International Health Regulations to serve the entire health sector and humanity as a whole," Barzanji stated, noting that these efforts are in accordance with the WHO guidelines discussed at the recent meeting in Geneva.

Ki-Zerbo reiterated the commitment to integrating the global health system and acknowledged Iraq's progress in expanding its health services. He expressed admiration for the health system in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the effective coordination at the government level and health centers in providing medical services to both residents and incoming displaced persons and refugees.