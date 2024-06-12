Iraq News Now

Iraq's Development Road may link with China's Belt and Road

2024-06-12 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani met with Mr. Dai Houliang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and an accompanying delegation. Al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's keenness to develop relations with China across various sectors, emphasizing that the presence of Chinese companies, including in the oil sector, […]

