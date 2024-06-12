Baghdad supports attempts to promote ceasefire in Gaza

2024-06-12 13:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Tuesday that Iraq supports initiatives aiming to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister’s remarks took place during his meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of their participation in the Urgent Humanitarian Response for […]

