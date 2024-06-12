Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction

Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction

Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraqs reconstruction
Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction
2024-06-12 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Tuesday that he urged ministries in Iraq to establish deals with reputable Spanish companies to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction efforts. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on the sidelines of their participation in the Urgent […]

The post Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links