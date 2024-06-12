Iraqi PM invites Spanish firms to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction

2024-06-12 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Tuesday that he urged ministries in Iraq to establish deals with reputable Spanish companies to assist in Iraq’s reconstruction efforts. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on the sidelines of their participation in the Urgent […]

