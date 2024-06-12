Russian Consul General affirms strong Russian interest in Kurdistan Region

2024-06-12 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Maxim Rubin, Consul General of Russia in Erbil, expressed significant interest from President Vladimir Putin in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a celebration of Russian National Day in Erbil, organized by the Russian Consulate General, Rubin said, "There are strong ties between the former Soviet Union (now the Russian Federation) and the Kurds and the Kurdistan Region," noting Mullah Mustafa Barzani's acknowledgment of Russia as "his second homeland after Kurdistan."

He emphasized, "President Vladimir Putin and Russian policy have a great interest in the Kurdistan Region. There is a constant effort to support the Region with its political capabilities, joint economic work, expanding trade, and cultural frameworks."

In turn, Safeen Dizayee, head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdish Government, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The Kurdistan Region is pleased with the presence of the Russian Consulate General. The Kurdish Government congratulates Russia on its National Day, and there is a strong relationship with Russia. They are partners in progress, development, and protecting the Region from external threats," affirming "commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two sides."