Explosion sound heard in Al-Sulaymaniyah; investigations underway

2024-06-14 00:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Asayish Foundation of the Kurdistan Region reported hearing the sound of an explosion on Thursday evening in the Aziz Awa area of Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Colonel Salam AbdulKhaliq, the official spokesperson for the foundation, stated to Shafaq News Agency that they currently lack information regarding the cause of the explosion.

"Security forces have been deployed to the site to conduct a thorough investigation."

Preminalary information indicated that the explosion noise may have resulted from the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone). However, the Asayish Foundation's spokesperson emphasized that no confirmed details about the incident's origin are available yet.