Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrives in Erbil on an official visit

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his accompanying delegation arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, coming from Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Kurdistan Region's Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, the Chief of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan, Fawzi Hariri, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdish Government, Safeen Dizayee, and the local government head of Erbil Governorate, Omed Khoshnaw, received Bagheri Kani at Erbil International Airport.

It is scheduled for the Acting Iranian Foreign Minister to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

Our correspondent added that Bagheri Kani will discuss bilateral relations with officials in Kurdistan and ways to enhance them, as well as discuss the commercial and economic aspects and work to develop them in a way that serves both sides.

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister will head to the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah tomorrow to meet with Bafel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The Iranian Acting foreign minister started his visit to Iraq on Thursday morning by paying homage to the statues of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, located on the airport road in the Iraqi capital.

He met with President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and a number of Iraqi political leaders and officials.