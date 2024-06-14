Kirkuk protesters urge boycott of US and Israeli products, rally for Gaza support

2024-06-14 20:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators in Iraq's Kirkuk governorate rallied on Friday, calling for a boycott of American and Israeli products and advocating for general mobilization in support of Gaza amidst ongoing hostilities.

Sheikh Sufyan al-Nuaimi, head of the Al-Nuaim tribe in Iraq, informed Shafaq News Agency that various groups and tribal leaders participated in the protest. "Dozens of Kirkuk residents and tribal members demonstrated in the city center, demanding a boycott of American and Israeli goods and all commercial agencies backing Israel," al-Nuaimi said.

Al-Nuaimi urged Arab nations and grassroots movements across the region to declare general mobilization in support of the Palestinian people and Gaza. "We call on all Arab countries to stand in solidarity with our brothers in Palestine and honor the bravery and dignity of Gaza," he added.

Ahmed Zangana, a Kurdish tribal leader, shared similar views, highlighting the unity among Kirkuk's diverse communities. "All components of Kirkuk demand the boycott of American products and those supporting Zionism. There must be a unified stance to support our people in Palestine and the heroic Gaza," Zangana stated.

The Kirkuk protest follows recent attacks on American businesses and restaurants in Baghdad by groups accusing these companies of supporting Israel.

According to the latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 37,266, with 85,102 injured since the conflict escalated on October 7.