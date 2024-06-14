Shozon Marketplace Launches in UAE, Offering Free Listing and Referral Rewards
Dubai, UAE - Shozon Marketplace officially launches in the UAE, a new licensed platform for real estate, cars, jobs, and classifieds listings. Shozon empowers businesses and individuals to connect with buyers, renters, employers, and potential employees through an easy-to-use platform.
Feature-Rich Marketplace Focused on Affordability and User Benefits
Shozon understands the importance of cost-effective advertising and rewarding users for spreading the word. The platform distinguishes itself by offering:
- Free Listing: Shozon allows users to post listings for free.
- Affordable Boosts and Featured Ads: Shozon provides competitively priced ad boost and promotion options for targeted advertising, maximizing user reach within budget constraints.
- Rewarding Referral Program: Share the Shozon experience and earn! Refer a friend and get 25 AED for in-app purchases, plus a 20% commission on every purchase they make on the Shozon app.
Shozon: A trusted Platform licensed by Dubai Economic Development
Shozon Marketplace operates under a Dubai government license, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all users. This official endorsement instills confidence among users and businesses alike.
Comprehensive Solution for UAE Residents
Shozon Marketplace offers a comprehensive suite of services similar to other leading classifieds platforms:
- Real Estate Listings: Find or list residential and commercial properties across the UAE.
- Car Listings: Buy, sell, or rent new and used cars with ease.
- Job Listings: Search for or advertise job opportunities across various industries.
- Classifieds: Buy and sell a wide range of products and services.
Available Wherever You Are: Desktop, Android, and iOS
Shozon Marketplace prioritizes convenience and accessibility. Access the platform from your preferred device:
- Desktop: Browse listings and manage your account on the Shozon website.
- Mobile App: Download the Shozon app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for a seamless mobile experience.
Join Shozon Marketplace today and enjoy an easy-to-use, affordable, and rewarding platform for all your buying, selling, and hiring needs in the UAE!
Contact:
Mohamed Ahmed Abdulla
founder@shozon.com