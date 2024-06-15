Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani extends Eid al-Adha greetings

2024-06-15 22:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended his "warmest" greetings on Saturday for Eid al-Adha, expressing hopes for peace and stability in the region and the world.

In a message received by Shafaq News Agency, Barzani said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I also congratulate the families of our honored martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, and the dear citizens of Kurdistan."

Barzani added, "On this blessed occasion, I pray to Almighty God to bless the people of Kurdistan with prosperity, security, and tranquility. May this blessed Eid bring with it the achievement of peace and stability in our region and the entire world."