KRG PM Welcomes New French Ambassador

2024-06-16 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Wednesday, 12 June 2024, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) welcomed Patrick Durel, the newly appointed Ambassador of France to Iraq. Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Durel on his new role and emphasised the importance of fostering strong relations between France and the Kurdistan Region for future […]

