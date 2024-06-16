2024-06-16 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued a new 18-page report titled, 'Climate Vulnerability Assessment in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq'. The report highlighted a number of points: Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), is facing various challenges related to climate change and environmental degradation, such as rising temperatures, […]

