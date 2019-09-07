Home › Iraq News › Qatari Paper: Over 4,000 Civilians Killed in Iraq’s Mosul in One Month of US Airstrikes

It noted that the US air raids on the old city of Mosul has been an instance of massacre.







The daily pointed to the devastating role of the US attacks on Iraq, and said that it has been reckoned that tens of thousands of Iraqis have been killed in the US air and missile attacks on different parts of Iraq.







The al-Arabi al-Jadid noted that the operations to pull out corpses of the Iraqi families from Mosul debris are still underway, and said that tens of houses have been destroyed and all people inside them have been killed in the US airstrikes on the Iraqi cities, including Falluja, al-Ramadi and al-Hawija.







In a relevant development in late July, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament disclosed Washington's plot to drive Hashd al-Shaabi (popular mobilization forces) away from the Nineveh plain in Northern Mosul in a bid to establish a safe zone for the ISIL terrorists in the region.







Karim al-Mohammadawi, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee, told the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website that Washington is attempting to pressure the Iraqi government and security apparatus to transfer the family members of the ISIL terrorists from al-Houl camp in Syria to certain regions in Nineveh plain in Northern and Northeastern Mosul.







He added that Washington wants to create a safe region for ISIL's return to Mosul and drive away Hashd al-Shaabi from Nineveh plain.







Al-Mohammadawi warned that return of the ISIL terrorists' family members is a serious threat to Iraq's security.































