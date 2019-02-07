Minister Sinjari: Iraqi leaders need ‘brave steps’ to defeat terror ideology

2019/02/07 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
BAGHDAD, Iraq — The territorial defeat of ISIS should not be a bookend in the fight against extremism, argued KRG Interior Minister Karim Sinjari, and in this new era a multi-faceted approach is needed."...this is only the beginning, there are many other challenges remaining in post ISIS-Iraq, especially providing security, restoring stability and ensuring prosperity in Iraq," he said.Sinjari, who also serves as the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Peshmerga minister, was delivering a speech at the Rafidain Centre for Dialogue in Baghdad this week."...confronting terrorism only militarily is not enough, as there is a need for new ways and methods to be utilized to prevent the spread of violence and terror ideology," argued Sinjari.He said leaders in Iraq need to take "serious and brave steps" to put an end to terrorism. He proposed 14 points, ranging from justice and reconciliation, joint action at all levels of society including education, better training, equipment and technology for security forces, and strengthening ties between Erbil and Baghdad."We should admit that security does not mean to have millions of men with guns," said Sinjari.To that end he encouraged Baghdad to "prohibit and disarm all militia and non-formal armed groups outside the security and defense system in Iraq." The proliferation of weapons and hundreds of thousands of young people exposed to cycles of violence is one of the country's greatest threats."We should also work to prevent the spread of violent ideology in all its forms and protect our young and youth from being exposed to and to not become easy prey of extremists, and being influenced by them for takfiri, violence and terrorism," said Sinjari.He encouraged a "genuine reconciliation process" that is "free from revenge, through an independent judicial process to bring all criminals to justice, such as ISIS members."Survivors of ISIS atrocities are increasingly losing faith in Baghdad to deliver justice. Additionally, sectarianism is rife where traditionally Sunni Arab or Kurdish areas are now under the portfolio of predominately Shiite Arab forces.The reconciliation process should extend to "members of formal armed forces and militia groups who committed crimes against the civilians and security forces across Iraq and provide restitution and compensation for all victims," encouraged Sinjari.Sinjari also called for "advanced technology "to be availed to security forces to "investigate, monitor and screen."Peshmerga commanders have warned of pre-2014 conditions existing in areas between their and Iraqi forces.The United Nations estimates that 14,000-18,000 ISIS militants remain active in Iraq and Syria. The Iraqi Army and Peshmerga are in talks to begin joint patrols in five areas where ISIS remnants are suspected to be hiding and/or active. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared ISIS defeated in the country in December 2017.
