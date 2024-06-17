Iraq Securities Commission Partners with IFC for ESG Guide

2024-06-17 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraq Securities Commission (ISC) has signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member, to develop an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) guide. This initiative aims to integrate international best practices into Iraq's securities market to enhance its performance and effectiveness. According to a statement […]

