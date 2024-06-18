Iraq Signs MoU with Honeywell for Refinery Development

2024-06-18 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced details of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with American company Honeywell to develop oil refineries. Deputy Minister for Refining Affairs, Hamid Al-Zobaie, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the MoU involves several projects to increase refinery capacity to 40 percent of crude oil […]

