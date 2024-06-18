2024-06-18 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the release of salaries for employees of the company responsible for security at Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) for the second consecutive month, following directives from the Council of Ministers and under the supervision of Minister Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi. According to a statement from the Ministry's […]

The post Baghdad Airport Security Employees to Receive Salaries first appeared on Iraq Business News.