KBR wins $46m Contract to Support Sustainable Development in Iraq

2024-06-19 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. American engineering firm KBR has announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract, with options, to support the Iraqi government's visionary infrastructure and future energy ambitions, including the delivery of megaprojects and sustainable development. Under the terms of the $46 million contract, KBR will provide its differentiated advisory and consultancy capabilities […]

