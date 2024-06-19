Iraq’s Hajj commission wins first place as the best Hajj delegation

2024-06-19 14:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, congratulated on Tuesday Iraq’s High Commission of Hajj and Umrah for winning first place as the best Hajj delegation for the second year. “Congratulations and blessings to Iraq’s High Commission of Hajj and Umrah, which has won first place as the best Hajj delegation to […]

