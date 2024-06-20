Basrah crudes rise amid stable Brent

2024-06-20 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prices for Basrah crude, both Heavy and Medium, surged on Thursday as Brent crude prices stabilized.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $1.15 to $82.10 per barrel. Similarly, Basrah Medium crude saw an increase of $1.15, bringing its price to $84.95 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures remained unchanged, hovering just below a seven-week high.

August Brent rose six cents to $85.13 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) for July , which expires on Thursday, dipped 15 cents at $81.42 per barrel.

The market is closely monitoring geopolitical developments in the Middle East and awaiting upcoming US inventory data for further direction.