Turkiye neutralizes 4 PKK members in Erbil region

2024-06-21 18:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the neutralization of four PKK members in a mountainous area north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry stated in a release that "4 PKK terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq were neutralized by an air operation."

The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, killed, or captured during the military operations.

The Turkish army is almost constantly bombing areas in the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of targeting sites of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which opposes Ankara.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.

Days after announcing the cooperation between the two countries, Iraq designated PKK as a "banned organization."