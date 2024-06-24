New Bids Sought for Sadr City Housing Project

2024-06-24 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday with the higher committee overseeing the New Sadr City Project. The meeting focused on the steps needed to complete this significant residential project and the overall financing mechanism to ensure all requirements are met. Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Electricity to quickly […]

