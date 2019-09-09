PM Commission and the Secretary General of the Nujaba Movement discuss the latest developments in the Iraqi arena

2019/09/09 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Faleh al-Fayyad, the national security advisor and head of the Popular Mobilization Commission, discussed on Monday with the Secretary General of the Al-Nujaba Movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi the latest developments in the Iraqi arena.
A statement by the Fayyad office, received that the national security adviser and the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority Faleh al-Fayyad, met with the Secretary-General of the movement of the elites, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, where both parties stressed the need to join efforts to move the country for the better.
Baghdad - INA
Faleh al-Fayyad, the national security advisor and head of the Popular Mobilization Commission, discussed on Monday with the Secretary General of the Al-Nujaba Movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi the latest developments in the Iraqi arena.
A statement by the Fayyad office, received that the national security adviser and the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority Faleh al-Fayyad, met with the Secretary-General of the movement of the elites, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, where both parties stressed the need to join efforts to move the country for the better.