Iraq's Alsaree3 secures New Seven-Figure Investment

2024-06-26 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Food and last-mile delivery service Alsaree3 has announced that it has successfully closed its 'Series A' capital raising round, securing an undisclosed seven-figure investment. A press release describes this funding round as particularly noteworthy due to the participation of Snoonu, which it says is Qatar's leading food delivery and e-commerce platform. It […]

