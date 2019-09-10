Iraq to Reduce Oil Production from October

2019/09/10 | 08:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Oil minister Thamer al-Ghadhban (pictured) has said Iraq will reduce oil production from October, in the hope of achieving stability in the world oil market.
He added that talks with Iraqi Kurdistan on coordinating the export of oil from the two regions were in “advanced stages“.
(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Oil)
