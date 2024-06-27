Kurdistan Interior Minister urges constitutional implementation amid Sinjar crisis

2024-06-27 19:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region's Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, asserted that enforcing Iraq's constitution would effectively address all current issues and safeguard the nation's sovereignty while condemning the dire state of affairs in Sinjar as "disastrous."

Speaking at a press briefing, Ahmed highlighted, "The constitution is the consensus document for all Iraqis, ratified by the majority of our people. In Kurdistan, we support this constitution because it addresses many Kurdish demands."

He emphasized," Implementing the constitution will resolve all problems, ensuring equitable representation for all national, religious, and sectarian groups. Thus, it serves as a shield for Iraq and its sovereignty."

Addressing the delayed Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, Ahmed welcomed the recent Cabinet decision to set a date, noting, "These elections have been postponed for two years with various justifications, which should have been avoided."

Ahmed affirmed, "Preparations for these elections began two years ago under Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's leadership, with the Kurdistan government now fully committed to supporting and facilitating this electoral process through close collaboration with the electoral commission."

Regarding Baghdad's plan to close displacement camps, Ahmed criticized the decision, stating, "Closing the camps on July 30 is not appropriate. Kurdistan supports the voluntary return of displaced persons to their original homes, not through coercive measures."

Commenting on recent Erbil-Baghdad relations, he observed, "Recent visits by Kurdistan's Prime Minister to Baghdad mark a new phase. We anticipate resolving significant issues soon, particularly concerning salaries and budget allocations, which have made substantial progress."

Turning to Sinjar's critical situation, Ahmed lamented, "The situation in Sinjar is dire, under the control of the PKK and outlawed groups. We are actively coordinating with the federal government, especially with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, but the Sinjar Agreement remains unimplemented."

He noted, "Efforts by Nineveh Provincial Council to appoint a new district administrator, supported by Erbil, Baghdad, and Mosul, aim to restore stability and facilitate the voluntary return of displaced persons to Kurdistan."

The Kurdistan Interior Minister concluded, "Our efforts are geared towards restoring normalcy in Sinjar and creating conditions conducive for the safe return of all displaced persons in the region."