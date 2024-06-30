Iraq ranks 19th for cheapest Gasoline prices worldwide in June

2024-06-30 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has secured the 19th spot among countries with the cheapest gasoline prices worldwide, according to the June 2024 Global Petrol Prices report.

The report, compiled by the international fuel and energy pricing website, indicates that Iraq's gasoline is priced at a competitive $0.649 per liter.

Notably, Iran tops the list with the lowest domestic gasoline price at $0.29 per liter, followed by Libya, Venezuela, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

Kazakhstan holds the 11th position, followed by Bahrain at 12th, Bolivia at 13th, Qatar at 14th, Azerbaijan at 15th, Saudi Arabia at 16th, Oman at 17th, and Russia at 18th.

On the other hand, Hong Kong occupies the last place with the most expensive gasoline at $3.238 per liter, closely followed by Monaco at $2.286 per liter.