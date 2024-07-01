Iraq Enhances Internet Connectivity with New Undersea Cable Agreement

2024-07-01 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Communications, under the direct supervision of Minister Dr. Hayam Al-Yasiri, announced the signing of a contract for the deployment of the 2Africa Pearls undersea cable. The agreement, signed with Gulf Submarine Cables Company owned by Saudi Arabia's STC, aims to route internet capacities from around the world through […]

