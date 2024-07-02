Iraq News Now

Malaysian Firm Wins Consultancy Contract for Baghdad Metro

2024-07-02 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Malaysia's HSS Engineering Berhad (HEB) has signed a contract with the Mayoralty of Baghdad for the provision of Project Management Consultancy and Supervision Services for the Baghdad Metro Project. The contract is due to start this month, with a estimated completion date of May 2029. Estimated fees are almost $316 million. Statement […]

