Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block

2024-07-02 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Ministry has signed a contract with China's Geo-Jade Petroleum for a 2D and 3D seismic survey of the Naft Khana oil block in Diyala Province. According to a statement from the Ministry, the signing ceremony took place at the Ministry's headquarters on Sunday. The Ministry's Extraction Affairs Deputy, Bassem Mohammed […]

