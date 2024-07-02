Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block

Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block

Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block
Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block
2024-07-02 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Ministry has signed a contract with China's Geo-Jade Petroleum for a 2D and 3D seismic survey of the Naft Khana oil block in Diyala Province. According to a statement from the Ministry, the signing ceremony took place at the Ministry's headquarters on Sunday. The Ministry's Extraction Affairs Deputy, Bassem Mohammed […]

The post Iraq Signs Seismic Survey Contract for Naft Khana Oil Block first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links