Leader Barzani's Baghdad visit signals potential breakthrough in Kurdish-Iraqi relations

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani is scheduled to visit Baghdad, on Wednesday, to meet senior political leaders and Iraqi officials. An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework will host the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in its regular meeting scheduled for tomorrow after a rupture that lasted for about 6 years.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, some sources affirmed that “Barzani is scheduled to arrive for discussions aimed at finalizing solutions to ongoing disputes, including financial allocations, employee salaries, oil and gas legislation, electoral issues, and governance challenges in Kirkuk, where local elections have yet to form a government six months after voting.”

“Barzani’s agenda in Baghdad is expected to include discussions on Sinjar, recent Turkish military actions in Duhok province and other Kurdish areas, and potential threats from armed groups targeting Erbil,” the sources added.

A Kurdistan Regional Government delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to prepare for Barzani’s visit and discussions. The delegation includes Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, Finance and Economy Minister Awat Sheikh Janab, and the Director General of Customs and Border Crossings.