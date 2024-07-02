Explosion in al-Sulaimaniyah targets PKK members

2024-07-02 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service of the Kurdistan Region announced that an explosion in al-Sulaimaniyah on Tuesday morning targeted two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to a statement issued by the service, the explosion occurred at 11:30 AM when an adhesive bomb attached to a vehicle detonated in the Raparin neighborhood of al-Sulaimaniyah. The blast resulted in severe injuries to two members of the Freedom Movement, affiliated with the PKK, identified as Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Ibrahim.

An informed source confirmed the incident, stating that two individuals were injured in the explosion of the car for reasons initially described as unknown.

Contradictory reports emerged regarding the nature of the vehicle, with one source claiming that the car was equipped with a liquefied petroleum gas system, while another source refuted this, attributing the explosion to a fire in the vehicle.

A health official in al-Sulaimaniyah confirmed that the injured individuals, the driver and a passenger, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Kurdistan Region Security (Asayish) spokesperson Salam Abdul Khaliq told Shafaq News Agency that the exact cause and details of the incident remain unclear, but security forces have commenced an investigation at the scene to uncover the specifics of the explosion.