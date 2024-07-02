UAE Culture Days in Moscow Conclude.. Close to 250,000 people attend the 5-day event

2024-07-02 22:20:44 - Source: UAE Culture Days

The Days of UAE Culture that were launched on Manezh Square, one of the central locations of the "Summer in Moscow" project, conclude. The rich program was designed to introduce the guests and residents of the capital to the national heritage.

Dubai - After the official opening, an Emirati wedding show was presented to the audience - showing the wedding traditions that have been handed down from generation to generation in the UAE for many decades. The bride is dressed in a traditional dress and the women take her to the groom's house. There, national rituals are performed. For example, 'Ayala', where people line up in two rows facing each other and collectively dance and sing to the sound of tambourines and drums.

In addition, the participants of the event were able to enjoy the performance of Al Otaiba and Al Mazyoud bands, admire a fashion show with Emirati music, taste national treats and popular UAE dishes, get acquainted with crafts and sights of the country, get a temporary henna tattoo and enjoy the stunning views of the UAE at a photo exhibition.

Emirati bands performed on Manezh Square, national traditions will be demonstrated and various master classes were produced. On the first evening, the festival was attended by more than 40 thousand people, and by close to 250,000 over entirety of the event.

The current program is intended to be part of a large cycle of events held on a reciprocal basis within the framework of bilateral interaction between the countries. It is being developed within the framework of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States (GCC).

The two sides are also actively developing relations in the tourism sector. Travelers from the UAE do not need a visa to enter Russia. In 2023 alone, 42.2 thousand tourists visited Moscow. As of early February, there were 150 flights a week from the capital to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Moscow is an important tourist destination not only in Russia, but also in the international arena. Foreign tourist traffic in 2023 totaled 2.3 million people, most often coming from China, India, CIS countries and the Middle East. To strengthen international ties, the capital participates in major profile exhibitions, organizes projects and events aimed at foreign audiences. This year alone, a business mission to the UAE was held on 7 February, and in May the Moscow delegation took part in the ATM exhibition in Dubai.