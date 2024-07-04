2024-07-04 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has approved the General Company for Airports and Air Navigation to cover expenses for feeding workers and providing living, technical, and medical supplies for K9 teams. This also includes maintenance costs for sonar equipment and baggage inspection devices for one month. According to a statement from the […]

The post Iraqi Cabinet Approves Funding for Airport Security first appeared on Iraq Business News.