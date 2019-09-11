Greece: Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2019)

2019/09/11 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic
Overview
So far in 2019, a total of 25,590 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (21%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (36%), while 40% are men.
Arrivals in August 2019, at 7,712 increased in comparison to July, when 5,008 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 32% higher than those in 2018.
Lesvos received the majority (44%) of all new arrivals, during the first eight months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (27%), Samos (18%) and Chios (11%).
