EADEORG to run Environmental Awareness Campaign

2024-07-06 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Erbil-based Engineering Association for Development & Environment (EADEORG) has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for an environmental awareness campaign in Anbar and Ninewa. The contract is valued at $59,481. Founded in 2012 as a grassroots non-governmental organization (NGO), EADEORG says it was established with […]

