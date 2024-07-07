Iraqi Drilling Company Completes 105 Oil Wells in H1 2024

2024-07-07 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During the first half of 2024, the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) successfully drilled and rehabilitated 105 oil wells across various oil fields. General Manager Khalid Hamza Abbas reported that the company's technical and engineering teams drilled 33 new wells and rehabilitated 72 others for both national extraction companies and international firms operating […]

