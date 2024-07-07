Czech NGO to provide Training in Iraq

2024-07-07 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Czech-based Clovek v tisni, o.p.s (People in Need, PIN) has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for "employment promotion through skills development and vocational training in Kirkuk Governorate." Contract value $396,021.55. The project aims to provide resilient employment opportunities for vulnerable Iraqis including youth and women through providing […]

