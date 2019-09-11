Home › Iraq News › Dramatic footage of US warplanes hitting Iraq island 'infested' with ISIS insurgents

Dramatic footage of US warplanes hitting Iraq island 'infested' with ISIS insurgents

2019/09/11 | 22:35















This dramatic footage shows the moment US warplanes used almost 40 tonnes of bombs to hit an island in Iraq 'infested' with Islamic State fighters.































Explosions and plumes of smoke can be seen shooting in the air, as the island of Qanus is carpeted with munitions and massive fireballs explode across the area.































The footage was shared by Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the American task force dealing with the remnants of the failed caliphate.































It said F15 and F35 jets from the American Airforce dropped the 36 tonne payload in a bid to disrupt the movement of extremist fighters through the area.



























































This dramatic footage shows fireballs exploding across the island (US Air Force)



















































According to OIR, the attack will take away from ‘the ability to hide in the thick vegetation’.































The video was captioned in English and Arabic: “Here’s what it looks like when @USAFCENT #F15 and #F35 jets drop 36,000 Kg of bombs on a Daesh infested island.”































Daesh is the Arabic name for the Islamic State.































Major General Eric T. Hill, the commander of OIR, said: “We’re denying Daesh the ability to hide on Qanus Island.



























































“We’re setting the conditions for our partner forces to continue bringing stability to the region.”































Back in March the ‘last stronghold’ of the Islamic State was encircled and captured on the border of Syria and Iraq.































But fighters remain in the area, with 35 being captured in August of this year according to OIR.



























































The airstrike will take away fighter's 'ability to hide', the air force said (US Air Force)



















































Maj. Gen. Hill said: “We know they are hiding in the ungoverned spaces [and that] Daesh is still trying to regenerate.































“We’ll stay here and support the Iraqi Security Forces until no longer needed.”































Ground troops from the Iraqi special forces have moved in to clear the area following the airstrike.































A spokesman for OIR said: “Coalition Forces and the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service deny Daesh a safe haven during airstrikes on Qanus Island located in the Salah ad Din Province, September 10, 2019.































“Follow-on ground clearance operations are currently taking place by the 2nd Iraqi Special Operations Forces Battalion to destroy a major transit hub for Daesh members moving from Syria and the Jazeera desert into Mosul, Makhmour, and the Kirkuk region.”































News of the attack came as Donald Trump became embroiled in a new row over the departure of his National Security Adviser John Bolton.































Mr Bolton hit back at the president’s claim that he had fired Mr Bolton, who claimed he was not sacked but had resigned.































The last straw in the increasingly tense relationship between the president and Mr Bolton came over the latter’s strident opposition to Mr Trump’s plan to invite Taliban leaders to a peace meeting at Camp David.































Although he wasn’t the only senior aide advising the president against the move, he was said to have been the most emphatic.































According to some reports, Mr Trump believed Mr Bolton had leaked information about the Taliban summit planned for last Sunday that was scrapped at the eleventh hour by the White House after the terror group claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul last week that killed an American soldier and eleven others.



































































