CBI pushes for Regulation of E-Commerce in Iraq

2024-07-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), chaired a meeting on the regulation of e-commerce in Iraq, with participation from relevant authorities. The meeting discussed controls and consumer protection measures, focusing on registration procedures and obtaining licenses for e-commerce activities. The committee defined service providers and established a […]

