Iraqi Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Beijing

2024-07-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of direct flights from Baghdad to Beijing, following a break of several years. The first flight departed from Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) to Beijing Daxing International Airport on Saturday. Engineer Manaf Abdul Munim, General Manager of Iraqi Airways, said the revival of this crucial route between […]

