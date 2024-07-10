Discussions on Saudi-Iraqi Business Development

2024-07-10 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, has met in Riyadh with the Chairman of the Iraqi-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Sheikh Shaalan Al-Karim. According to a press release from the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the meeting explored investment and trade prospects and emphasized the importance of legislation that […]

