Iraqi Airways to Resume Direct Flights to Russia

2024-07-10 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Airways General Manager, Engineer Manaf Abdul Munim, announced today that direct flights between Iraq and Russia will resume on 16th July. According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Transport, this decision aligns with directives from the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, recognizing the route's importance for the Iraqi community […]

