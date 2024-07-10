Arab, Kurdish members to attend Kirkuk's council first session

2024-07-10 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Arab and Kurdish members of Kirkuk's Governorate Council confirmed their attendance at the council's first session on Thursday, called in by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Raad Saleh, an Arab council member, told Shafaq News Agency that Arab members will attend the session, convened by al-Sudani at 1:00 PM on Thursday. "Our participation aims to facilitate discussions among all parties to form the provincial administration and reach a consensus satisfying all elected members," Saleh said.

Saleh added that Arab members will not participate in any decision-making or voting during this session, as agreements on key positions, including the governor and council chairperson, have yet to be finalized with other blocs.

Shokhan Hasib, a council member from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), also confirmed that KDP members will attend the Thursday session. "We are working with other members to formulate a shared vision of power-sharing, ensuring no community is marginalized. Kirkuk needs a cooperative administration that benefits all its constituents," Hasib stated.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister al-Sudani urged the elected council members to hold their first session, chaired by the eldest member, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the council building.

The first elections in Kirkuk since 2005 were held on December 18, 2023. The Kurds secured seven seats, with five going to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two to the KDP, and one reserved for the Christian quota (Babylon Movement), totaling eight seats. The Arabs won six seats, divided as follows: three for the Arab Alliance, two for the Leadership Alliance, and one for the Orouba Alliance. The Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front obtained two seats.

The evenly divided seats among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8) have created a deadlock, preventing any group from independently forming the local government.