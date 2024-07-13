2024-07-13 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

Empowering All Abilities: Iraq's First Forum for Disability Inclusion The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced the successful conclusion of the First National Forum for Empowering People with Disabilities. Held under the patronage of His […]

The post Iraq's First Forum for Disability Inclusion first appeared on Iraq Business News.