عربي | كوردى


Iraq rejects Netanyahu's statement on the annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea to the Zionist

Iraq rejects Netanyahu's statement on the annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea to the Zionist
2019/09/13 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW