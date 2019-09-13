Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Kurdistan’s income from customs approximately $5 billion per year: official

2019/09/13 | 16:15



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Head of the Iraqi Border Crossing Board Kadhim al-Iqabi estimated on Friday that the customs income collected by Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is approximately $5 billion per year, but said that activity at the Region’s border crossings was outside the control of the federal government.



“The biggest border crossing in the Kurdistan region is the Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing, but we have no data, either yearly or seasonally, because the [Kurdistan] Regional Government does not show us the income data,” the federal official said in a statement.



“2,500 to 3,000 containers enter through Ibrahim Khalil The Habur border gate between Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan] every day. Other borders like Parwezkhan, Haji Omaran, and Bashmakh have different accounts,” he added.



Iqabi said, however, that the Board had estimated that the total customs revenue would be approximately $5 billion per year.



