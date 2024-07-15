US Consulting Firm signs contract for Iraq Development Road

2024-07-15 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, announced the signing of a contract with Oliver Wyman, a consultancy firm, to provide advisory services for the Development Road project. Al-Saadawi stated that the consultancy will assist the ministry in marketing the project and overseeing investment opportunities. The contract, signed by Younis Khalid Jawad, […]

