Iraq-Qatar Joint Committee meets after Six Years

2024-07-15 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In Baghdad, Iraq's Minister of Trade, Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy, and Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, signed the final report of the 7th Iraq-Qatar Joint Committee session, marking the first meeting in over six years. Minister Al-Ghurairy emphasized the commitment of both nations to enhance economic, […]

