Egyptian, Saudi Businesses discuss Investment Opportunities in Iraq

2024-07-16 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani met with a delegation of Egyptian, Saudi, and Iraqi business leaders specializing in real estate development and integrated smart cities. The delegation included Hisham Talaat Moustafa, Chairman of Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG); Suleiman Abdul Qader Al-Muhaidib, Chairman of Saudi Arabian Al-Muhaidib Group, along Essam […]

